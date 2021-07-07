Sheffield areas where Covid is almost gone as England counts down to ‘Freedom Day’
Covid case rates have predominantly fallen across England, including in some parts of Sheffield.
The country must live with restrictions until 19 July, as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise and people debate whether or not lifting the restrictions is a good idea.
And while figures are dwindling in many parts of the country, they continue to rise in much of Sheffield
The latest figures show only eight out of 69 areas in Sheffield saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period on record, the last week in June.
As England prepares to stay in lockdown for 12 more days, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.