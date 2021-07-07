The country must live with restrictions until 19 July, as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise and people debate whether or not lifting the restrictions is a good idea.

And while figures are dwindling in many parts of the country, they continue to rise in much of Sheffield

The latest figures show only eight out of 69 areas in Sheffield saw a drop in infections in the latest seven-day period on record, the last week in June.

As England prepares to stay in lockdown for 12 more days, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the lowest rate of cases per 100,000 people between 22 and 29 June.

A walk-in Covid vaccine clinic will be held at Bramall Lane in Sheffield this weekend, as well as at a number of other sites across the city.

Batemoor and Jordanthorpe had an infection rate of 46.5 in the week from June 22 to 29, a 57 per cent decrease from the week before.

Gleadless had an infection rate of 78.6 in the week from June 22 to 29, a fall of 44 per cent on the week before.

Dore and Whirlow had an infection rate of 87.4 in the week from June 22 to 29, a decrease of 40 per cent on the week before.