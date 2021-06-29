Popular Sheffield bar forced to close for a week after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

West Street Live on West Street in Sheffield confirmed in a post on social media that it has been forced to close for the next seven days after a member of the team tested positive for Covid-19.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, they said: “Unfortunately, due to a team member testing positive for Covid-19, we will be closed from today(June 28) for the next seven days. All bookings will be cancelled, and of course, no charges will be made.

“Our number one priority is the safety of all our team, customers and members of the public. We hope everyone remains safe during this time and thank you all for your continued support.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Street Live on West Street in Sheffield.

“Stay safe and see you all next week.

They added: “We are devastated to announce this, but public safety is our number one priority. Thank you so much to everyone for continuing to support us during this difficult time. It is much appreciated.”

A deep clean of the premises will now take place as advised by the local authorities.