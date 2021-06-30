Mass vaccination moving out of Sheffield arena: What will happen if you’ve booked a jab there

From July 26 the centre will be based at Longley Lane, adjacent to the Northern General Hospital, and will be known as the Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre.

In line with the national roadmap out of lockdown, Sheffield Arena is planning for the return of concerts and events, and so the new site at Longley Lane, which was previously used by NHS Blood and Transport Services, has been identified as a suitable replacement vaccination site.

Dr Jennifer Hill, Medical Director (Operations) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We would like to thank everyone at Sheffield Arena for their fantastic support and vital contribution to the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, which has made a real difference to the efforts to protect people and bring the pandemic under control.

Sally Conlan Deputy Nurse Director for the Covid 19 Vaccination Programme vaccinates Colin Moss at the Covid 19 mass vaccination centre at the Sheffield Arena. Picture Scott Merrylees

“The new site will provide a large and suitable space for us to continue the vaccination programme.”

People who already have a second vaccination booked at the Arena from July 26 onwards will have their appointment automatically transferred to Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre for the same date and time.

The new site will be signposted Sheffield NHS Vaccination Centre, parking will be available and staff will be on site to welcome you.

The address will be Longley Lane, Sheffield, S5 7JN.