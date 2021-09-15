Latest figures show the number of people hospitalised with Covid in Sheffield

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust was caring for 88 coronavirus patients in hospital as of September 7.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Health and Social Care Trust was reportedly caring for one Covid patient in hospital, while Sheffield Children’s Hospital had four Covid inpatients.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals for Covid-19 by 8am on September 7 was in line with the same day the previous week.

Northern General Hospital

And it also shows that the number of beds at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by six per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days before the latest figure was published, there were 83.

At the children’s hospital the number of beds occupied by Covid patients the week before the one up to September 7 was also four, while four weeks ago it was three.

And at the Health and Social Care Trust, it fell from two to one in the same time period.

Across England there were 6,244 people in hospital with Covid as of September 7, with 885 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 23 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 13 per cent.