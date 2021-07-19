In pictures: 'Freedom Day' in Sheffield as Covid restrictions are lifted
Today was dubbed ‘Freedom Day’ as the Government lifted most legal restrictions on social distancing, numbers allowed to gather together and wearing masks and businesses such as nightclubs were finally allowed to reopen.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and public health bosses have instead left it up to the individual to decide whether to carry on wearing face protection. As these pictures of Sheffield city centre show, some have opted to do just that.
Popular bar Two Thirds Beer on Abbeydale Road decided to celebrate the day with the offer of 50 free pints to customers today.
