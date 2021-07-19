A fairly busy 'Freedom Day' on The Moor in Sheffield
In pictures: 'Freedom Day' in Sheffield as Covid restrictions are lifted

Today was dubbed ‘Freedom Day’ as the Government lifted most legal restrictions on social distancing, numbers allowed to gather together and wearing masks and businesses such as nightclubs were finally allowed to reopen.

By Julia Armstrong
Monday, 19th July 2021, 5:20 pm

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and public health bosses have instead left it up to the individual to decide whether to carry on wearing face protection. As these pictures of Sheffield city centre show, some have opted to do just that.

Popular bar Two Thirds Beer on Abbeydale Road decided to celebrate the day with the offer of 50 free pints to customers today.

1. Moor view

A top-down view of people strolling through The Moor on 'Freedom Day'

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Keeping cool

Youngsters enjoying a cooling dip in the Peace Gardens fountain on 'Freedom Day', which was switched off earlier in the pandemic

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Spending power

Time for a shopping trip on 'Freedom Day' in Sheffield city centre

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Visor vision

One 'Freedom Day' shopper in Sheffield city centre sticks with her face visor

Photo: Scott Merrylees

