Facemasks to remain compulsory in Sheffield’s bus stations

Mr Jarvis says facemasks will remain mandatory in bus stations and interchanges across the region where the Mayoral Combined Authority operates.

This follows the Prime Minister’s announcement on Monday, that the legal requirement to wear masks in enclosed public spaces and on public transport will end on July 19.

Mr Jarvis said: “With Covid case numbers continuing to rise rapidly, now is not the time to remove the legal requirement to wear face masks on public transport and in enclosed public spaces.

Sheffield Interchange, Pond Street. Picture: Marie Caley NSTB Bus Station MC 3

“This why from Monday, at the bus stations and interchanges we control in South Yorkshire, wearing face coverings will continue to be mandatory.

"We wear masks to protect each other from the virus, and the mixed messages from this government risks making public transport a no-go area for the vulnerable and young people who haven’t yet had both vaccinations.

He said the government had the power to make masks a legal requirement for transport networks and enclosed spaces across England and he urged them to do so, as he believes a national rule would be more effective and create less confusion for passengers and fewer challenges for staff.

But he added ifthe Government would not act, he would do what he could with the powers available to protect the community.

He added: “I urge everyone in South Yorkshire to continue to wear a mask in public so we can protect each other as we emerge from lockdown. We’ve come so far through this pandemic – we need to keep everyone as safe as we can as the restrictions lift.”

The mandate will apply at Sheffield Interchange, Meadowhall Interchange, Hillsborough Mini Interchange, Woodhouse Rail Station and Arundel Gate Mini Interchange in Sheffield, as well as Barnsley Interchange, Rotherham Interchange, Doncaster Interchange, Adwick Mini Interchange, Dinnington Mini Interchange, Swinton Mini Interchange,