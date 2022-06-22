The latest Government figures show there were 770 new cases of coronavirus recorded across the city during the week ending June 15 – a rate of 130.7 per 100,000 people.

That’s significantly higher than the UK-wide rate of 85.9, and also above the rates in Rotherham (95.1), Doncaster (86), Barnsley (91.9) and Chesterfield (128.7).

The Covid-19 case rate is rising much faster in some parts of Sheffield than others, with 14 neighbourhoods recording a weekly increase of more than 100 per cent and another 18 seeing a rise of at least 50 per cent, while the rate fell in just 16 out of 69 so-called ‘middle super output areas’ across the city.

The number of Covid-19 patients at Sheffield’s hospitals has also been rising in recent days, in line with hospitals across the country.

These are the areas of Sheffield where the Covid case rate rose fastest during the week ending June 15, according the the Government’s UK Coronavirus Dashboard.

The photos used are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs There were nine new cases of Covid recorded in Shirecliffe & Parkwood Springs, Sheffield, during the week ending June 15, 2022. That's a rate of 128.8 new cases per 100,000 people, and a weekly increase of 350 per cent. Photo: Andrew Roe Photo Sales

2. Crookes There were 20 new cases of Covid recorded in Crookes, Sheffield, during the week ending June 15, 2022. That's a rate of 325.2 new cases per 100,000 people, and a weekly increase of 300 per cent. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Ecclesall & Greystones There were 20 new cases of Covid recorded in Ecclesall & Greystones, Sheffield, during the week ending June 15, 2022. That's a rate of 216 new cases per 100,000 people, and a weekly increase of 300 per cent. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Greenhill & Lowedges There were six new cases of Covid recorded in Greenhill & Lowedges, Sheffield, during the week ending June 15, 2022. That's a rate of 91 new cases per 100,000 people, and a weekly increase of 200 per cent. Photo: Chris Etchells Photo Sales