The new rules means the only time you will be required to wear a face mask in any Sheffield hospital is when you are at the bedside of a patient.

Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director (operations) at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have been closely monitoring the continued decline in COVID cases coming in to our hospitals and the new national guidance on infection prevention.

"We have made the decision to reduce some restrictions at our hospitals and are therefore no longer asking visitors to wear a face mask when entering our hospitals.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ear, Nose and Throat Service. Face masks will only be required when at the bedside of a patient.

The trust still asks people with flu or Covid-19 symptoms to not go to its hospitals and to continue washing their hands regularly.