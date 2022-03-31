A total of 178,819 cases had been confirmed in Sheffield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 30, up from 178,197 on Tuesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Sheffield, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 30,349 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 31,374.

More than 600 new Covid cases were recorded in Sheffield in the space of 24 hours, new figures show

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 86,838 over the period, to 21,073,009.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Sheffield.

The dashboard shows 1,501 people had died in the area by March 30 – up from 1,499 on Tuesday.

It means there have been six deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 14,577 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Sheffield.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than half of people in Sheffield have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 310,252 people had received a booster or third dose by Tuesday, March 29 – 58 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 402,667 people – 76 per cent – had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.