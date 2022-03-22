There were 3,449 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded across the city during the week ending March 16, the latest date for which figures are available.

That’s a rate of 585.4 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, which is significantly below the UK-wide rate of 831.8.

The case rate rose in all but two out of 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield for which statistics are published.

Only in Firth Park did the rate fall, while it was unchanged in Tinsley and Carbrook.

Which areas in Sheffield have the highest Covid case rates

The biggest weekly increase was 286.7 per cent in Littledale and Handsworth North.

The highest case rate in Sheffield was 1534.7 in Beauchief, followed by 1317.6 in Ecclesall and Greystones, and 1209.8 in Bents Green and Millhouses.

Below are the areas of Sheffield where the Covid case rate rose fastest during the latest week.

Littledale & Handsworth North In the Sheffield neighbourhood of Littledale & Handsworth North, the Covid case rate rose by 286.7 per cent, from 15 cases during the week ending March 9 to 58 during the week ending March 16 - a rate of 561.5 confirmed cases per 100,000 people

Norfolk Park In the Sheffield neighbourhood of Norfolk Park, the Covid case rate rose by 200 per cent, from 13 cases during the week ending March 9 to 39 during the week ending March 16 - a rate of 505 confirmed cases per 100,000 people

Richmond and Stradbroke In the Sheffield neighbourhood of Richmond and Stradbroke, the Covid case rate rose by 200 per cent, from 16 cases during the week ending March 9 to 48 during the week ending March 16 - a rate of 624.4 confirmed cases per 100,000 people

Woodhouse West In the Sheffield neighbourhood of Woodhouse West, the Covid case rate rose by 176.9 per cent, from 13 cases during the week ending March 9 to 36 during the week ending March 16 - a rate of 599.6 confirmed cases per 100,000 people