There were 3,449 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 recorded across the city during the week ending March 16, the latest date for which figures are available.
That’s a rate of 585.4 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, which is significantly below the UK-wide rate of 831.8.
The case rate rose in all but two out of 70 neighbourhoods across Sheffield for which statistics are published.
Only in Firth Park did the rate fall, while it was unchanged in Tinsley and Carbrook.
Which areas in Sheffield have the highest Covid case rates
The biggest weekly increase was 286.7 per cent in Littledale and Handsworth North.
The highest case rate in Sheffield was 1534.7 in Beauchief, followed by 1317.6 in Ecclesall and Greystones, and 1209.8 in Bents Green and Millhouses.
Below are the areas of Sheffield where the Covid case rate rose fastest during the latest week.
