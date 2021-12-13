Sheffield health chief on Omicron: "I am quite stark about it and really quite worried"

Greg Fell said that the Omicron variant will spread rapidly and it is unknown if plan B measures will be enough to contain it.

There are currently three cases of the strain confirmd in Sheffield, although the true figure is likely to be higher due to a delay between catching the virus and receiving a positive test.

The first confirmed death from Omicron in the UK was also confirmed today (December 13), and the government has introduced Plan B measures to slow the spread of the virus.

Measures include wearing a face mask in shops and other indoor places unless medically exempt, NHS passes for late-night venues and large events, and working from home where possible.

Boris Johnson has now introduced Plan B Covid restrictions, including asking people to work from home, making face masks mandatory in more locations and requiring vaccine passports for nightclubs and events venues. Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images.

Greg Fell, director of public health for Sheffield, said that it is ‘unknown’ whether Plan B will be enough to slow the spread of Omicron and avoid overwhelming the NHS.

He added: “Plan B is possibly not enough but we don’t know all of the science. Omicron spreads incredibly quickly. We will see Omicron in appreciable numbers in Yorkshire, it is just a matter of time.

"Even if it leads to a milder illness, the sheer mass of it will mean people will become much more affected. I am quite stark about it and really quite worried.

"Face masks will make a difference, it won’t halt the spread but it will slow the spread, ditto with working from home.

“Everyone should get boosters as soon as they can, but they should be patient and be prepared to travel a bit further.”

Greg also suggested simple actions people can take to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

He said: “If you have symptoms stay at home and get a test. Even if the test is negative it might be the flu. Don’t spread other bugs around. "Wear face masks, open windows and get vaccinated.

"I am not doing any Christmas parties this year - people will have to make their own decision on if they want to do that. I don’t want to cancel Christmas, what I want to do is slow the spread.