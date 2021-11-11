The number of Covid-19 deaths in the last month per 100,000 people in Barnsley is among the top 10 nationally, with Rotherham in the top 25 and Doncaster and Sheffield both in the top 100 out of more than 350 local authorities across the country.

In Sheffield, between October 8 and November 7, another 41 people died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, according to the latest data from the UK Coronavirus Dashboard – a rate of 8.7 new deaths per 100,000 people.

The Covid death rate in Sheffield during the last month is higher than the UK average (File photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

During the same period, 3,670 Covid deaths were recorded across the UK as a whole – a rate of 5.5 new deaths per 100,000 people.

Sheffield’s death rate was 92nd out of 358 local authorities.

How many people have died in South Yorkshire since the Covid pandemic began?

In Barnsley, there were 40 new deaths and the death rate of 16.9 was the sixth highest across the UK.

In Rotherham, another 26 people died and the death rate of 12.1 was the 22nd highest in the country.

And in Doncaster, 25 new deaths were recorded, giving a death rate of 9.6, which was the 65th highest across the UK.

Since the pandemic began, 1,290 Covid deaths have now been recorded in Sheffield, and there have been 923 in Doncaster, 849 in Rotherham, and 914 in Barnsley, taking the South Yorkshire-wide total to 3,976.

Which area has had the most Covid deaths per capita?

Copeland, in western Cumbria, had the highest death rate of any local authority, with 29.4 new deaths recorded there per 100,000 people during the latest month.

According to the latest Government figures, 1,865 new Covid cases were recorded in Sheffield during the week ending November 5 – a rate of 316.5 per 100,000 people, which is down from more than 400 at the end of October.

Across the UK, another 244,753 cases were recorded during the same period, with a rate of 364.9.

How many Covid patients are in hospital in Sheffield?