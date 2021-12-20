Covid in Sheffield: are we in a better or worse situation than last Christmas?

However, the country is in a very different position than it was last December.

The vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the number of deaths and hospitalisations, although cases are surging across the country, including in Sheffield.

Christmas in Sheffield

Based on analysis of UK Government data we reveal how the pandemic has changed in Sheffield over the last year.

The analysis covers the time period 13 December 2020 to 13 December 2021.

How many positive cases are there in Sheffield?

Case rates are dramatically higher in Sheffield than they were last December.

Cases are higher in Sheffield this year compared to last, however the number of hospitalisations and deaths has fallen.

This year (on 13 December) Sheffield recorded 472 new cases, 341 per cent more than on the same day last year when 107 new cases were reported.

Case numbers are based on the number of new cases by specimen date.

How many more deaths have there been Sheffield?

The vaccine rollout has seen deaths plummet in the last year but thousands of deaths have still been recorded across the UK, including many in Sheffield.

Christmas in Sheffield. Picture: Chris Etchells

Last year as of December 13 the city had recorded a total of 705 deaths since the start of the pandemic. This year the number of total deaths as of December 13 has risen to 1344, meaning 639 more people have died in the year covered by the data.

This is a 90.6 per cent rise in the total number of coronavirus deaths in Sheffield.

The analysis is based on the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test by date of death.

The death rate per 100,000 people has dropped, though.

Last year 4.4 deaths were recorded per 100,000 people in [local authority], while in 2021 the death rate is 0.8.

Death rates are based on a seven day rolling average.

How many people are in hospital in Sheffield?

Hospital cases have also changed across Sheffield in the past year.

Last year on 14 December at hospitals run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust there were 240 people in hospital and 17 people on mechanical ventilation beds.

This year, as of December 14, there are 68 hospital cases and six people on mechanical ventilation beds.