Covid deaths since Freedom Day: How Sheffield compares to worst-hit area in UK

The latest UK Government figures show there have been 5,892 deaths in England since the country reopened on 19 July, a rate of 10.4 per 100,000 people.

The worst-affected area is Sunderland, which recorded 2.7 times as many deaths as the England average, as a proportion of the population.

This is how the data for Sheffield compares.

The National Covid Memorial Wall, Westminster.

Sheffield ranks 60th in England for the highest rate of deaths, 6th for the greatest number of deaths, and 10th for the highest rate of deaths in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The city also ranked 3rd for the greatest number of deaths in the region.

There have been 81 deaths at a rate of 13.7 per 100,000 of the population (589,214) since July.

IPPR research fellow Dr Parth Patel said: “It isn’t right, and yet it is no surprise that these figures show Covid-19 deaths have fallen disproportionately on the North of England.

“We know that differences in the conditions in which people live and work determine your risk of catching Covid-19. After over a decade of Westminster’s austerity that has disproportionately affected regions like the North, including by cutting their public health budgets.

“It couldn’t be more urgent as we enter what is going to be a very tough winter. Covid-19 will continue to affect northerners disproportionately if rhetoric to ‘level up’ is not urgently matched with bolder policy.”

A government spokesperson said: “Any death is a tragedy, and we know COVID-19 had a disproportionate impact on certain groups, which is why Public Health England carried out a rapid review to better understand the relationship between this virus and factors like ethnicity, obesity and deprivation.

“The phenomenal vaccine rollout has built a wall of defence across the country, with over 123,100 lives saved and more than 230,000 hospitalisations prevented.