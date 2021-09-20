According to the latest UK Government data over the past seven days, as of September 9, 10.7 per cent of tests in the city were positive, meaning one in every 10 tests is coming back positive.

The World Health Organisation has set a five per cent threshold for determining if the pandemic is under control.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the latest UK Government data over the past seven days as of September 9, 10.7 per cent of tests in the city are positive, meaning one in every 10 tests is coming back positive.

A test positivity rate of well over 10 per cent was also recorded in neighbouring towns.

Barnsley had a rate of 13.5 per cent, with one in every seven tests coming back positive, and Rotherham had a rate of 13 per cent, with one in every eight tests coming back positive.

The figures show just 16 councils have recorded a positive test rate of below five per cent.

Nationally, Corby recorded the highest positive test rate of 14.9 per cent followed by Blaby (14.5 per cene).

This means, one in every seven tests is coming back positive for the councils.

Meanwhile, Kensington and Chelsea recorded the lowest positivity rate of only 2.2 per cent, meaning only one in 50 tests is coming back positive.

It was reported that the number of new Covid cases has been on the rise in many parts of Sheffield since schools reopened after the summer holidays.

Of the 70 areas in Sheffield, the number of new cases increased between the week ending August 31 and the week ending September 7 in all but 27.