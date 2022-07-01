One in 30 people had the virus in the week ending June 25 up from one in four the week previous - an increase of 34 per cent.

Covid-19 infections across the UK have risen by more than half a million in a week.

Doctor making swab nasal test to young woman in medical clinic for possible coronavirus infection

Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.

A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32 per cent from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high of 4.9 million seen at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March.

Friday’s figures are the latest evidence that the virus is circulating at increasing levels across the country.

Dr Mary Ramsay, director of clinical programmes at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We continue to see an increase in Covid-19 data, with a rise in case rates and hospitalisations in those aged 65 years and over, and outbreaks in care homes. We can also now see a rise in ICU admissions in older age groups.

“Vaccination remains the best defence against severe disease and hospitalisation. Covid-19 has not gone away and we should all remember to keep up good hand and respiratory hygiene. It is also sensible to wear a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces.”