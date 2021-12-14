With England now under ‘Plan B’ Covid restrictions and fears mounting over the spread of the Omicron variant, the vaccine booster programme has been extended.

All of those over 18 are now eligible to receive a third dose, despite it previously only being available to those over 40, clinically vulnerable or who worked in healthcare.

16 and 17-year-olds are also being invited to have their second dose of the vaccine, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has advised that a second jab becomes available for those aged 12 to15.

Covid booster jabs are now available in Sheffield on a walk-in basis - here are all the NHS clinics where you can get a booster jab in the city. (photo by Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

NHS Covid booster walk-in centre Sheffield

Here are all the NHS walk-in centres in Sheffield offering Covid booster jabs:

– Heeley Parish Church, S2

– Page Hall Pharmacy, S4

– Sheffield NHS Vaccine Centre on Longley Lane, S5

– Upwell Pharmacy, S4

– St Oswald’s Church, S7

– Seven Hills Pharmacy, S5

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS covid-19 vaccination programme, said: “NHS staff are making it as easy as possible for people to get their top-up vaccination, and from today people can now go online, find their nearest site and go and get their booster without delay.

“The booster is not just a nice to have – it is really important protection ahead of what we know will be a challenging winter. So if you are eligible, please do check the site finder and go get your jab.”

Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS clinical lead for the Covid vaccination programme for the North East and Yorkshire, has called on people to book their top-up vaccine as soon as they’re invited to ensure they get extra protection ahead of winter.

“The vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends as we head into winter when we know Covid can present a bigger risk to our health,” she said.

“I encourage anyone who has received an invite to come forward for their booster jab as soon as they can and protect themselves and their loved ones. A booster vaccine will prolong the protection you have already developed from your first and second doses ahead of the winter.”

Who is eligible for a Covid booster jab?

Booster vaccine jabs are now available for everyone over the age of 18 who has already had two doses – you will receive a text message and email to let you know when you are ready to receive your booster.

This includes:

– all adults over 18 years old

– people who live and work in care homes

– frontline health and social care workers

– people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19

– people aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from Covid-19

– people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

– people who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups

Walk in centres are also offering vaccinations to 12-15 year olds to get their jab, and parents should check the ‘Grab-a-Jab’ website to find their nearest centre, which is updated each day as new sites open up.