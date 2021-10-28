Dr Yvette Oade, the NHS clinical lead for the Covid vaccination programme for the North East and Yorkshire, has called on people to book their top-up vaccine as soon as they’re invited to ensure they get extra protection ahead of winter.

“The vaccines are the best way to protect yourself, your family and friends as we head into winter when we know Covid can present a bigger risk to our health,” she said.

“I encourage anyone who has received an invite to come forward for their booster jab as soon as they can and protect themselves and their loved ones. A booster vaccine will prolong the protection you have already developed from your first and second doses ahead of the winter.”

People in Sheffield have been urged to get their Covid vaccine booster jabs when invited (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Here is what you need to know about booking your booster jab in Sheffield.

Who is eligible for the Covid booster jab in Sheffield?

Everyone aged 50 and over is eligible for a Covid booster jab, along with frontline health and social care workers, and those aged 16-49 with an underlying health condition which puts them at greater risk from the virus.

A minimum of six months is required between the second and booster doses, meaning some people in the original priority groups may not become eligible until early next year.

They will be informed as soon as they are eligible.

How do I book my Covid booster jab?

People don’t need to contact the NHS about their booster, as they will be invited when it is their turn.

This year, Covid booster jabs are being offered alongside flu jabs for those who are eligible.

It comes as the Government has launched the biggest flu programme in the NHS’s history, with more than 35 million people in England eligible for a free vaccine.

Once invited for their booster, people can book an appointment online at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination for one of the vaccination centres across the region. Alternatively, you can book by phoning 119.

The booster programme is being delivered through pharmacies, hospital hubs, GP practices and vaccination centres, and in line with JCVI guidance people will receive either one dose of Pfizer or half a dose of Moderna. People could also be offered a booster dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine if they cannot have the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

More than one million people most at risk from Covid are now being invited for their booster vaccinations, in addition to the 850,000 who have already booked in since the national booking system opened for top-up jabs on September 21.

More than 5.8 million people in the North East and Yorkshire have now been double-jabbed, and more than six-and-a-quarter-million first doses have been delivered across the region.

How long does it take before the Covid booster jab is effective?

The Government says it ‘may take a few days’ for your body to build up some protection from the booster, but there is no exact data on exactly how long it takes before it is effective.

However, if you are already double jabbed it is likely it will take effect quite quickly to extend your protection.