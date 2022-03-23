A look back at empty Sheffield following the announcement of the first Covid lockdown

Back in March 2020, the UK Government announced that the country would be entered into lockdown following the spread of the Coronavirus.

With everyone stuck inside at home and unable to go outside except for necessities, cities up and down the country had been virtually all but abandoned.

Sheffield was almost a ghost town during this period, with the only places people being allowed to go being shops, hospitals and public spaces for exercise.

Here are some of the images we took back in 2020 as we look back at a deserted Steel City.

1. Hillsborough Sheffield Hillsborough dual carriageway is always packed and busy on match day for SWFC, but in March 2020 it could not be more polar opposite as it lay abandoned.

2. Peace Gardens Sheffield The announcement of lockdown one in March 2020 really put the 'peace' into Sheffield's peace gardens, with nobody in sight.

3. Meadowhall Sheffield Lockdown one gave us a really unusual sight - an empty Meadowhall car park. Typically busy and full, Meadowhall was left in the lurch as all shops closed with the population at home.

4. Winter Gardens Sheffield One of Sheffield's notoriously relaxing areas really was quiet and relaxing in March 2020 as the country went into lockdown.