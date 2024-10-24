Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield mum who raised thousands for the NHS says she is now trying to raise money to pay for her own cancer treatment.

Catherine Wilcockson has raised thousands of pounds for cancer charities over the years, including Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield but claims she’s now being denied vital treatment herself.

The 41-year-old was first diagnosed with a benign tumour back in 2019 after suffering bouts of daily seizures, which were initially dismissed as panic attacks.

She underwent a nine-hour procedure where doctors managed to remove 80 per cent of the growth before having lengthy chemotherapy and radiotherapy sessions.

Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM | Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM

The She received the all clear in June 2020.

But after experiencing headaches and pains in October 2022, which she said doctors initially ruled as a sinus infection, Catherine found her tumour had started growing again.

She claims she was told the cause of growth was likely down to HRT (Hormone Replacement Therapy) she’d been placed on that had been feeding the tumour.

A further blow came when tests revealed the tumour was resisting chemotherapy and continuing to grow so Catherine sought alternative treatments.

After discovering radiosurgery, she says her application for the treatment was denied - despite her raising thousands for Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital just a few years ago.

Catherine Wilcockson with staff at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield who treated her. | Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM

Mum-of-three Catherine, a former hairdresser, now fears if she can’t raise the £20,000 the treatment costs privately, she might not survive long term.

She has been forced to sell her car to help fund her treatment while pals have also launched a GoFundMe appeal online in a bid to raise more money.

Catherine, 41, from Sheffield, said: “Before I started the HRT the tumour was gone, it just left me with me residuum that was reducing.

“I went and had my bloods done and I had high hormone levels. But since he put me on the HRT six months later it had fed it and grown.

"I went to see them after that scan and they put me on a tablet form of chemo.

“I had two scans and it was still rising in the residuum. They realised my tumour has a mutation which stops it from spreading, but it's resistant to chemo.

Catherine Wilcockson in hospital. Photo: Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM | Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM

“They put me on back on PCV chemo. I had four rounds but in the last two rounds I came out in hives head to foot, so I had to spend a day in Weston Park Hospital."

She spoke to her surgeon who advised that a further operation could result in serious consequences, including a stroke or bleed on the brain.

Catherine says she has been left feeling angry at the NHS and Weston Park Hospital after receiving the devastating news.

She added: "The HRT, it feeds gliomas. Why would you put me on that? I went ballistic.

"Up until then the scans were showing it reducing. I’ve never refused any treatment.

"I’ve never denied any treatment. It’s not good enough and I feel let down.

“I spoke to my surgeon saying they could go back in but there’s a risk of a stroke or a bleed.

Catherine Wilcockson's scar after the operation. Photo: Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM | Catherine Wilcockson / SWNS.COM

"Because I've had 30 rounds of chemo, the vessels in my brain are fragile.

“I said to them that I’d seen a treatment that could cure it. I mentioned about the gamma knife and seen they treat people on the NHS with radiosurgery.”

She said she was turned down. She said: “What I don’t get is that I’ve raised thousands for Brain Tumour Research and Weston Park Hospital.

“It is a massive kick in the teeth.

“My nana died at 31, she had cervical cancer, and nothing has changed since.

“It’s about £20,000 to pay for it. They expect an ill patient who’s just come out of work and lost her licence to pay for it, there’s no help.

“Radiosurgery can cure low grade brain tumours. You have your head put into a brace. They put four pinholes to keep it in place.

"They target the area that has grown, and it’s not with a knife. It chops it all up with a beam. It chops it up and stops the growth and makes it shrink.

“The low grades are like benign tumours, the higher grades are cancerous tumours. If it turns cancerous and it's resistant to chemo, I can't have anything else.”

“It’s nothing against my surgeon, they’ve been great."

Her friend Kelly Lindley set up a GoFundMe to try and raise the £20,000 needed for the private treatment and raised £5,000 in just a week.

Catherine added: “If it wasn’t for Kelly, I don't know what I would have done. I’m only still young, they think I've had the tumour for 20 years.

“I’m raising £20,000 to cover the costs but I’ve got to pay £350 just for the first consultant.

“I've had to sell my car, I can't use it for at least a year any way.

"The government need to cough more money up and treat people with the right treatments."

Weston Park Hospital and the Department for Health and Social Care have been approached for comment.

