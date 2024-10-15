Hospital faces £11.2m budget black hole as demand for emergency care soars
The trust brought in £104.9 million so far this year, slightly less than the planned £105.1 million, resulting in a shortfall of £200,000.
Pay costs, have exceeded expectations, reaching £77.3 million against a planned £75 million. This increase is attributed to higher-than-expected staff sickness rates and the need for costly temporary staff due to industrial action.
Officials expect to close the year with a total deficit of £11.2 million.
Operating costs have come in at £3.1m under budget, due to fewer elective procedures being performed.
Despite the challenges posed by high demand for emergency services, high bed occupancy and increased staff sickness, bosses at the trust remain optimistic that the books will balance by the end of the year.
A spokesperson for the Barnsley NHS Foundation Trust told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “At this current point in the financial year, the trust is expecting to deliver the agreed financial plan.
“However, given a significant increase in urgent care demand this year, above nationally assumed levels, this will not be without considerable challenge.
“The trust is reviewing all potential areas of opportunity to ensure that revenues are maximised and costs are appropriately controlled, so that services can be provided within an affordable envelope.
“We are working to ensure that we are as productive as possible and able to manage the patient demand that we are currently facing.”
