Hospital faces £11.2m budget black hole as demand for emergency care soars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Health chiefs are facing an £11.2m black hole to balance Barnsley Hospital’s books for the coming financial year, as demand for emergency treatment soars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust brought in £104.9 million so far this year, slightly less than the planned £105.1 million, resulting in a shortfall of £200,000.

Pay costs, have exceeded expectations, reaching £77.3 million against a planned £75 million. This increase is attributed to higher-than-expected staff sickness rates and the need for costly temporary staff due to industrial action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officials expect to close the year with a total deficit of £11.2 million.

Barnsley Hospital

Operating costs have come in at £3.1m under budget, due to fewer elective procedures being performed.

Despite the challenges posed by high demand for emergency services, high bed occupancy and increased staff sickness, bosses at the trust remain optimistic that the books will balance by the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the Barnsley NHS Foundation Trust told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “At this current point in the financial year, the trust is expecting to deliver the agreed financial plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, given a significant increase in urgent care demand this year, above nationally assumed levels, this will not be without considerable challenge.

“The trust is reviewing all potential areas of opportunity to ensure that revenues are maximised and costs are appropriately controlled, so that services can be provided within an affordable envelope.

“We are working to ensure that we are as productive as possible and able to manage the patient demand that we are currently facing.”