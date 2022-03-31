The Dementia Advice Sheffield (DAS) service, delivered by Age UK Sheffield and funded by Sheffield City Council, will be a one-stop shop, first point of contact service to respond to any non-clinical, dementia-related query.

Previously available to professionals who work with people living with dementia, the service has been extended to customers and family members following feedback that people don’t know where to go for specialist dementia advice, and are often passed from one agency to another.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new dementia advice service will be launched in Sheffield on April 1 for people living with dementia and their family carers.

Age UK Sheffield Chief Executive, Steve Chu, said: “We know that people have a huge range of questions and concerns when they are diagnosed with dementia and as the disease progresses.

“The range of information given to people, and the choices they need to make, can feel overwhelming.

“Dementia Advice Sheffield will have specialist advice workers available to respond to people’s initial enquiries and signpost people to the best source of information to meet their specific needs, including resources and services in their local community which can provide ongoing support.”

The new service extends Age UK Sheffield’s dementia provision in the city, which has been expanding significantly this year.

In February, their Dementia Wellbeing Centre day service provision grew from their traditional Norfolk Park base to additional sites in Botanical Gardens and Hillsborough.