Unique project launched helping Sheffield dementia patients to connect with past memories
A new project has been launched at a Sheffield charity aimed at helping people living with dementia to connect with past memories.
The Creative Reminiscence Collections were created by mixed media artist and dementia specialist Carrie Twist for city organisation Stories for the Soul. They are full of information to help stimulate the memory and prompt meaningful interactions.
The themes range from women’s beauty treatments of the past and male grooming, through to childhood pastimes, cooking and rationing, courtship and marriage and films and music.
Sheffcare Activity Workers are now using the archive in a range of activities at the charity’s chain of 10 homes across the city. The material is also open to other organisations working in the fields of dementia and memory and can be used on loan, with a returnable deposit of £10, for two weeks at a time.
Sheffcare’s Community Liaison Coordinator Kathryn Rawling said: “The archive can be a lovely way to encouraged conversations, encouraging people to relate to things they can still remember.
“This is a facility which can be enjoyed by all but are particularly appropriate for people living with dementia.”