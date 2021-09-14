Unique project launched helping Sheffield dementia patients to connect with past memories

The Creative Reminiscence Collections were created by mixed media artist and dementia specialist Carrie Twist for city organisation Stories for the Soul. They are full of information to help stimulate the memory and prompt meaningful interactions.

The themes range from women’s beauty treatments of the past and male grooming, through to childhood pastimes, cooking and rationing, courtship and marriage and films and music.

Sheffcare Activity Workers are now using the archive in a range of activities at the charity’s chain of 10 homes across the city. The material is also open to other organisations working in the fields of dementia and memory and can be used on loan, with a returnable deposit of £10, for two weeks at a time.

Kathryn Rawling with part of the collection.

Sheffcare’s Community Liaison Coordinator Kathryn Rawling said: “The archive can be a lovely way to encouraged conversations, encouraging people to relate to things they can still remember.