Barnsley's health inequalities are 'not getting better' as male life expectancy drops to 77

Health inequalities in Barnsley are not improving, according to a new report.

The average man in Barnsley can expect to live 77.1 years - 2.3 years lower than the England average.

And for women in the borough, life expectancy is now two years lower than the national average, standing at 81.1.

For men, Barnsley ranks 4th shortest expectancy of all local authorities in England, and 37th for women.

A report to be discussed by Barnsey's cabinet on October 4, states that life expectancy trends show a pre pandemic reduction, 'which should cause the alarm bells to ring'.

'They also show a persistent gap across both measures between Barnsley and both region and country – a gap that appears to be widening, especially in men,' adds the report.

Around 50,000 residents in Barnsley are living in the most deprived 10 per cent of communities in England - which is linked to greater levels of illness, ad greater need for health and social care.

In a bid to address the inequalities, BMBC and partners aim to invest in underfunded communities, target services to those in most need, and reduce inequalities in are.

The report adds: "It is not reasonable nor sustainable to think that the NHS and wider health and care providers can continue to manage health by delivering only care and acting only when health has “gone wrong”.