Barnsley Council ‘completes legal process’ to buy back toilet block with plans for demolition

Barnsley Council has ‘completed the legal process’ to buy back a high street toilet block it sold in 2014, with plans to demolish it.

The council sold the block, on Wombwell High Street, as part of a budget savings plan in 2014 for £67,000, and permission was granted to turn it into a hot food takeaway.

However, the takeaway never materialised, and now the council is set to buy back back the empty building as part of a scheme to spruce up Wombwell’s High Street, for an undisclosed sum.

A council spokesperson said that the council has ‘completed the legal process required to buy the facilities….which will be demolished to make way for further improvements to the public realm’.

‘A planning application is being prepared for the removal of the toilet block, which will be the latest step in our work to refresh and declutter the high street.

Councillor Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture at BMBC, said: “Completing this purchase is another key step forward in our improvements to Wombwell town centre.

“It is the last piece of the puzzle in creating a decluttered, attractive high street with open sight lines across the precinct.

