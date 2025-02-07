A South Yorkshire mum who was diagnosed with cervical cancer three-and-a-half years after she should have been referred to specialists is calling for lessons to be learned.

Shannon Dunkley, from Wombwell, Barnsley, underwent a routine screening in January 2019. The results should have led to a referral to a specialist team, however, she was instead sent back to her GP for routine testing every three years.

The test was classed as showing the 37-year-old mum-of-two had “borderline” abnormal changes and that Shannon had human papilliomavirus (HPV) - a virus which can lead to cancer.

However, her test showed high-grade pre-cancerous cell changes.

By 2021, Shannon started experiencing symptoms including bleeding, which became daily, and hip and pelvic pain.

She said: “I was concerned about my symptoms but still nothing prepared me for the news I had cancer. At that moment I knew life would change.”

Her next smear in 2022 showed high-grade cell changes and following tests, Shannon was diagnosed with advanced stage three cervical cancer, which had spread to surrounding tissue.

“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” she said. “I was trying to take in the news - especially that I had advanced cancer - and I had so many concerns about how this happened given that I had always been for my smears.

“I tried to remain as positive as I could for Jason and the kids but it was an extremely emotional time. The treatment was particularly gruelling and took a physical and psychological toll on me.

“I’d just qualified as a midwife and our family was complete. Then in a moment I was left contemplating what the future may hold for us.”

Shannon, who has two children - Nathaniel, aged 13, and Niamha, 10 - with husband Jason, underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, where radiation is inserted into the body near to the cancer.

She said: “I still live with the effects of my treatment. I’m not as independent as I used to be, I feel like my quality of life has deteriorated and am anxious about my prognosis and whether the cancer will return.”

Shannon instructed expert medical negligence lawyers to investigate whether her cancer could have been diagnosed sooner and help her access the specialist therapies and rehabilitation she requires.

She has now called for lessons to be learned to improve patient care, after Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (STH) admitted liability for the delayed diagnosis.

The Trust admitted it incorrectly classed Shannon’s test result as ‘borderline’ and failed to identify high-grade cell changes.

If the smear had been accurately reported, Shannon’s case would have been reviewed by a multi-disciplinary cancer team, and on the balance of probabilities, she would have undergone treatment to remove cells by the end of 2019 at the latest and would not have required invasive cancer treatment.

Rosie Charlton, the expert medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, representing Shannon, said: “The last few years and coming to terms with her diagnosis and its impact has been incredibly difficult for not only Shannon but her family.

“Understandably she had a number of concerns about her diagnosis and whether more could have been done at an earlier stage.

“While nothing can make up for what she’s been through and continues to face, we’re pleased that we’ve at least been able to secure Shannon the answers she deserves.

“Worrying issues in the care she received have been admitted. We’re now working with the Trust to secure a settlement so Shannon can access the specialist therapies and support she requires because of her cancer.

“Despite the issues highlighted in Shannon’s case, it’s important women continue to take part in the screening programme.”

To this day, Shannon continues to suffer the effects of radiation therapy, including pain. She is going through early menopause, has been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome and has reduced bone density, which is believed to be as a result of treatment.

Dr Jennifer Hill, Chief Medical Officer, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are very sorry that in 2019 after a routine screening test, Shannon’s results were incorrectly reported as ‘borderline’ instead of ‘high grade’ and that meant she did not have the opportunity to have treatment earlier.

“We have taken this very seriously and reviewed what happened so that we could share learning to limit the chances of it happening again. We have formally apologised for what happened and the distress this has caused Shannon and her family.”

Shannon said: “I just hope that by sharing my story I can raise awareness of the issues I’ve faced to improve care for others.”