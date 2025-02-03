Charity match at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane raises incredible £33,000 for local charities
The community from the Shri Guru Gobind Singh Sikh Ji Temple, just off of Attercliffe Road, raised a whopping £33,000 in total after a charity match at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane stadium.
The temple has three local football teams called the Punjab Kings, who play over a number of local levels.
Gurminder Khaira, the charity match organiser and player, said: “We’ve been running the teams for around two and half years and this event was to celebrate our success and to demonstrate inclusivity, equality and our commitment to the wider community of Sheffield.
“The most rewarding part of running the football teams is seeing young people from not just the Sikh community, but from all backgrounds, come together in football and do some good in the community.”
50 different charities will receive money from the £33,000 total, including Weston Park Cancer Charity (WPCC) who received a £4,000 donation.
The cheques to WPCC and Sheffield Home of Football were presented by temple committee president Jaswinder Khaira on Sunday, February 2, 2024.
Representatives from both charities were also invited to enjoy a community meal at the temple ahead of the cheque presentation.
The temple also donated to local charities like Bluebell Wood Hospice, The Childrens’ Hospital Charity, S6 Foodbank and the Sheffield United Community Foundation.