Barnsley councillors recommend schemes to help increase early identification and diagnosis for dementia

Councillors have recommended a series of measures to improve dementia services in Barnsley.

A task and finish group made up of seven BMBC councillors met with representatives from charities such as Age UK Barnsley and Alzheimer’s Society, as well as the council’s public health team and the adults and communities department.

The group held meetings with the representatives to understand what support is available to people living with dementia and their carers, and consider what recommendations could be made for service improvements.

Councillors have investigated what support is available to people living with dementia in Barnsley, and recommended a series of measures to improve services.

Councillors heard how work is ongoing to review the dementia pathway in the NHS, reduce people’s risk of developing dementia, and help those living with dementia stay at home for as long as they can.

The report, to be presented to cabinet at heir next meeting on April 6, found that approximately two-thirds of people with dementia in Barnsley are living within the community with the remaining third living in care homes.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have also introduced measures to support those living with dementia, including developing dementia friendly ambulances.

A number of recommendations were put forward by members of the task and finish group, in a bid to further improve services for those living with dementia and their carers and families.