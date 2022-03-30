Barnsley councillors recommend schemes to help increase early identification and diagnosis for dementia
Councillors have recommended a series of measures to improve dementia services in Barnsley.
A task and finish group made up of seven BMBC councillors met with representatives from charities such as Age UK Barnsley and Alzheimer’s Society, as well as the council’s public health team and the adults and communities department.
The group held meetings with the representatives to understand what support is available to people living with dementia and their carers, and consider what recommendations could be made for service improvements.
Councillors heard how work is ongoing to review the dementia pathway in the NHS, reduce people’s risk of developing dementia, and help those living with dementia stay at home for as long as they can.
The report, to be presented to cabinet at heir next meeting on April 6, found that approximately two-thirds of people with dementia in Barnsley are living within the community with the remaining third living in care homes.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service have also introduced measures to support those living with dementia, including developing dementia friendly ambulances.
A number of recommendations were put forward by members of the task and finish group, in a bid to further improve services for those living with dementia and their carers and families.
Recommendations include increasing early identification and diagnosis rates; consider a rapid response team to support carers and people living withdementia in a crisis; ensuring that a consistent approach is taken when individuals attending hospital for unrelated reasons are assessed; and develop modelling to predict the short-term and long-term care and support requirements of the borough.