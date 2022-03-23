A report, which was scrutinised by councillors during a meeting yesterday (March 22) states that the Barnsley CAMHS (The child and adolescent mental health services) caseload for eating disorder related cases grew to a total of 55 cases in the summer of 2021 – a 100 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

There was also an increase in the number of children and young people who need to be admitted to a specialist eating disorder inpatient bed.

The report, which was presented to members of BMBC’s overview and scrutiny committee adds: “Unfortunately, there is a national shortage of these specialist beds which then puts pressures on both Barnsley Hospital and CAMHS staff on keeping these CYP [children and young people] safe.

“The lack of bed availability has been escalated with the Commissioner and at regional and national levels as well.”

Laura McClure, service manager at Barnsley CAMHS, told councillors that the service hoped to provide more support for youngsters, and had recently developed a specialist eating disorders team.

The team includes a consultant psychiatrist, eating disorder therapists and mental health practitioners.

Patrick Otway, head of commissioning for mental health, children’s and maternity at Barnsley CCG, told the meeting that there had been an “unprecedented rise in demand” for services, “particularly in relation to anxiety, stress, eating disorders, and also self harm.”

He added that Barnsley sees the highest rates of self harm in Yorkshire and the Humber, and that although the service has worked with Sheffield, Doncaster and Rotherham services to see if the service differs, no discernible difference” was found.

“So we’re really not quite sure why the situation is as it is in Barnsley, but we’re hoping that the work that’s being commissioned with Compass now in schools, that we’ll be able to reduce those numbers.”