Autumn Covid booster to be offered to be offered to all over 50s and frontline health and care workers

The announcement was made on Friday, July 15, following independent advice of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation to offer an autumn Covid booster to people aged 50 and over.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay confirmed the booster will also be recommended for residents and staff in care homes for older adults; frontline health and social care workers; unpaid carers; individuals aged five to 49 in clinical risk groups and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

Mr Barclay also announced that those eligible for a free flu vaccination this year will include everyone aged 50 and over, primary school children and secondary school pupils in years 7, 8 and 9, as well as people in clinical risk groups, unpaid carers and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

“The flu virus could also be highly infectious at this time of year,” Mr Barclay said.

He added: “Viruses spread more easily in the colder seasons with people socialising inside, so the risk of getting Covid is higher. It is absolutely vital the most vulnerable groups receive a booster vaccine to strengthen their immunity against serious disease over winter to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS."

“If you or your child are eligible for a Covid or flu vaccine, I urge you to come forward as soon as you are invited by the NHS.”

Following the announcement of this autumn’s Covid booster, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “Today we have confirmed the next phase in our booster programme to keep our defences strong over autumn and winter. Vaccines were our way out of this pandemic, and now they will make sure covid can never haunt us in the same way again.”