Dad of two Karlos Bingham suffered what have been described as life-changing injuries after he was involved in a crash near Aston, including spinal fractures, a broken shoulder blade and collarbone, a fractured rib as well as severe damage to the nerves connecting his spine to his left arm. An appeal has gone out to try to find witnesses to the incident, which happened earlier this year, ahead of national Road Safety Week.

Bicycle mechanic Karlos aged 30, said he was travelling to work on the road when a car performed a U-turn around a traffic island, colliding with his motorbike. He was taken to the Northern General Hospital where he spent nearly three weeks. He has undergone a number of operations, including to try to repair nerve damage. He has no function in his left arm and doctors have said he may need to have his arm amputated.

Karlos, who also had to give up a role as a race mechanic for GB Cycling, has been unable to return to work. He has now instructed lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to help him access specialist rehabilitation, support and therapies he requires following his injuries, and is supporting Road Safety Week and warning people to be ‘Bike Aware’.

After the car driver was fined £660 and had seven points put on his licence, Irwin Mitchell has launched a civil case and lawyers are appealing for witnesses, or people with dash or helmet cam footage of the collision or its aftermath to come forward. The collision, involving a grey VW Golf estate, happened near the Elmwood pub at about 7.40am on Wednesday, April 27.

Stacy Clements, the specialist serious injury lawyer representing Karlos, said: “The last few months have been incredibly difficult not only for Karlos but also his family as they attempt to come to terms with the impact of the collisions and what it means for them.

“Karlos suffered incredibly serious injuries which are likely to affect him for the rest of his life. Despite the best efforts and skill of doctors he faces a very uncertain future and has been told it’s likely he may have to have part of his left arm amputated.

“Karlos’ case is a stark reminder of the consequences vulnerable road users such as motorcyclists can be left to face because of the actions of others. It’s vital everyone on the roads takes care at all times.

“We’re determined to support Karlos and help him access the best care, support and therapies he needs. Therefore we’re appealing for anyone who may have more information or footage of the collision, the moments leading up to it or its aftermath, to get in touch. Any detail could be key in helping us secure the ongoing rehabilitation and support Karlos requires to overcome his injuries the best he can and live as independently as possible.”

Karlos, who has two daughters, Miley, aged 11, and eight-year-old Lilia, with fiancée Beth Senior, 27, said: “I remember riding to work and the next thing I woke up lying on the road with people surrounding me. Once in hospital the severity of what happened really started to sink in. Beth and the girls were tearful for weeks and the collision really affected them. It’s still difficult to come to terms with how our family has changed.

“Before the crash I loved going to work and even when I wasn’t working I liked to keep myself busy. I would tinker in the shed mending bikes and would help people in the area repair their bikes. I’d also worked with Team GB Cycling as a race mechanic on a seasonal basis. I’d travelled across Europe and to be able to do this had always been a dream. Having to give up such an opportunity was devastating.

“Since the collision I’ve not been able to go to work or do any of the hobbies I enjoyed. My employer has been brilliant with me but I fear whether I will be able to return to work. I still have severe, ongoing pain in my left arm and I’m reliant on Beth to help fasten buttons or zips. I used to help get the girls ready for school and used to pride myself on being a dad who could plait their hair but I’m unable to do this now.

“I try to put a brave face on but do worry about the future. I was the breadwinner for my family and in a split-second everything has changed. Being unable to support my family is a major concern especially with the cost of living and the price of everything going up. I just hope that by sharing my story it reminds people to be safe on the roads and to especially be aware of motorcyclists and cyclists.”

Anyone with information about the collision should contact Michaela Longland at Irwin Mitchell at [email protected] or on 0114 274 4382.

The Golf driver was charged with driving without due care and attention. The case was proved in his absence at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court earlier this summer. The driver was also ordered to pay £110 costs and a victim surcharge of £66.

Road Safety Week, organised by the charity Brake, runs from November 14 until November 20. This year’s theme is Safer Roads for All. For more information visit www.brake.org.uk/road-safety-week.

