UK Women's March Sheffield

Over 500 people came out to march in opposition of Trump.

This weekend (18th January 2025) women marched the streets of Sheffield with the organisation UK Women's March

Jade and Skye, organisers of the march led the campaigners through the streets of Sheffield after assembling at Devonshire Green and to Sheffield Town Hall for speeches about the oppression of women all over the world.

UK Women's March are a grassroots and volunteer-led organisation who are tired of the oppression of women and girls around the world, with Donald Trump (a convicted felon) back in office and ripping away Trans rights and Nigel Farage in the UK threatening to take away choice from women over their own bodies with threats over Abortion Laws, a National Emergency being declared in the UK about Violence Against Women and Girls, the Taliban taking control of women all over Asia, and so much more. Something needs to change.

Activist chanting at UKWM.

We are committed to standing united with those who identify as a woman, and those who have suffered mysoginy because of their gender.

We must be united to claim our rights and protect our fellow humans.

On Saturday over 500 people came out and marched with us through Sheffield, where we chanted "hands off our bodies" and "my body, my choice".

We had Chris, a speaker from Orgeave Truth and Justice Campaign speaking about the role of women in the Miners Strikes and the WASPI women, Stand Up To Racism campaigner Naima who spoke of the "Hands off our Hijabs" Campaign and and the National Education Union speaker Emma who spoke about Donald Trump and Elon Musk, and the disgraceful racism that is also entangled in women's oppression. Jenx, a trans poet kindly shared a snippet into her personal poetry collection, reading out one poem describing her experience as a woman being criticised by people who don't accept her for who she truly is.

Organiser addressing the crowd at UKWM

We were due to have more speakers but unfortunately Dima who was coming to speak about the Palestinian women and girls was trapped inside Palestine as they shut the borders as she was due to leave to return to the UK.

We were also due to have a speaker sharing her own experience of Domestic Violence and another speaking about Sexual Violence and Police reform who were sadly unable to make it but we are hopeful to have all 3 at our future events.

This weekend was the start of something special and we will continue to unite in solidarity and fight for change!