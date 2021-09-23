This is when Covid jabs for 12 to 15 year olds in Sheffield schools will start

Schools have sent letters out to parents whose youngsters will be affected, and they are being asked to fill in consent forms before their children receive the vaccine.

The school nursing team will start offering the vaccine to pupils from Friday, September 24.

Parents have also been sent a link to a document outlining both the benefits and side-effects or risks.

Covid jabs for teenagers in Sheffield

Pupils at Notre Dame School, on Fulwood Road, near Ranmoor, will be receiving jabs on Monday.

Steve Davies, headteacher, told parents: “We will run things as we do for other vaccination programmes delivered in school, with school staff alerting groups of students whose parents have consented when it is their time to go and get their vaccine.”

In a letter to parents at King Edward VII School, headteacher Linda Gooden said eligible pupils at her school would be offered the vaccine next Thursday, September 30.

They will be offered the Pfizer vaccine.

She said: “You will be aware of the fact that all young people in the 12 to 15 age range will be offered a dose of vaccine as part of the school-based COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“Sheffield Children’s Hospital and the School Age Immunisation Service will deliver the programme in schools.”

She added: “It is essential for me to state that the school’s position on offering the vaccine to our students in this age group is neutral. The school will not be offering any advice or guidance about whether your child(ren) should have the vaccine. This is a decision for you and your child(ren), in consultation with your GP, if necessary.”

Jeff Perring, medical director at Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following the Government announcement on the 13 September, our 0-19 community team have put plans in place to offer 12 to 15 year olds the COVID-19 vaccination in schools starting this September.

“As with all our vaccinations in schools, our dedicated school nursing teams will be working with pupils and their families to provide information and offer the vaccine. Our experienced school nursing team are also on hand to answer any questions from families, school staff or pupils.”