There is just one week to go until parents send their children off to ‘big school’ on September 1 to start their secondary stage education.

Now, new data shows which of Sheffield’s 14 schools offering places for Y7 had to refuse most applicants, making them the hardest to get into in the city.

In fact, the three least over subscribed schools in the city only turned away less than 10 students each to fill all their placements.

However, Sheffield’s most oversubscribed Y7 offering, Mercia School, turned away as many as 156 students to fill its 185 places.

Not on our list below are Stocksbridge, Birley, Ecclesfield and Bradfield schools, which were undersubscribed this year, in that they are starting this year with places still available in their classrooms.

Sheffield City Council says 95 per cent of students this academic year received a place at one of their three preferred schools, including primary school placements.

Below is a list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed secondary schools according to a Freedom of Information request by The Star, ranked from those who had to turn away the most students to fill their places.

1. Mercia School, Millhouses Mercia School is - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 156 students to fill its 185 available spaces.

2. Silverdale School Silverdale School is the 2nd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 138 students to fill its 180 available spaces.

3. Handsworth Grange Community Sports College Handsworth Grange Community Sports College is the fourth most oversubscribed secondary school in Sheffield in 2022, refusing 94 pupils to fill its 205 spaces.

4. Tapton School Tapton School is the 3rd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield in 2022, turning away 135 students to fill its 271 available spaces.