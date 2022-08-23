These were the hardest schools in Sheffield to get your children into for 2022

Parents are preparing to send their kids off to school again on September 1 for the new academic year.

Now, new data shows how out of Sheffield’s 121 schools, only 18 are not oversubscribed or have a waiting list of children trying to get in.

In fact, some schools are in the position where they are turning away more children than they have accepted.

Oversubscribed schools happen when there are more parents applying for places than are available, leading to a waiting list in case those places fall through.

Because parents get to apply for three preferences when trying to get an education for their little ones, it can lead to cases like Loxley Primary School, which only had 30 places to give out but had 143 children vying for them.

Seven schools in the city are oversubscribed by 200 per cent, meaning for every seat in the classroom, at least three children are trying to get it.

Sheffield City Council says 95 per cent of students this academic year received a place at one of their three preferred schools.

The only four secondary schools that still have places for their Y7 starters are Stocksbridge, Birley, Ecclesfield and Bradfield.

Below is a list of Sheffield’s most oversubscribed schools according to a Freedom of Information request by The Star, ranked from those with severe waiting lists relative to how many places they have to give out.

Undefined: readMore

1. nsst-kids walking to school.jpg Only 18 out of Sheffield's 121 schools were not oversubscribed this year, according to figures published by Sheffield Council. Photo: Alastair Ulke Photo Sales

2. Loxley Primary School Loxley Primary School is the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 376 per cent. They had 30 places to give away this academic year, and had 143 children apply for them. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Anns Grove Primary School Anns Grove Primary Schoo is the 2nd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 262 per cent. They had 45 places to give away this academic year, and had 163 children apply for them. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Broomhill Infant School Broomhill Infant School is the 3rd most oversubscribed school in Sheffield at 317 per cent. They had 40 places to give away this academic year, and had 167 children apply for them. Photo: Google Photo Sales