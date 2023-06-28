The schools in Sheffield which are the most difficult to get into turned down over 100 children who put them as their first choices.

New data shows most Sheffield households will be happy with where their child goes when they start in Y7 this September.

But for the parents disappointed they didn’t get their first place, they may be comforted to know some Sheffield schools are just that much harder to get into.

Figures have revealed nearly nine in 10 pupils in the Steel City got their first-choice secondary school for the upcoming academic year – and also show which schools turned down the most children who had them as their preferred place to go.

See our gallery below to see which Sheffield schools were the hardest to get into for the 2023/24 academic year and turned away the most children who had them as a ‘first choice’.

The schools are ranked by the percentage of applicants who had school as their first choice and got in, worked out by looking at how many places were offered to those who put them as their first preference compared with how many children who had them as their top choice were turned down.

The most difficult to get into for the upcoming academic year was Mercia School, which offered all 180 of its places to children who put it as a first place. But the school also turned away 107 children who had it as their top choice. It means 63 per cent of applicants who had teh school as its top choice got in.

The ‘Outstanding’ rated school offered no places to children who placed it as their second or third choice when they applied for a secondary school place for the new school year.

Out of 6,549 children who applied for a secondary school in Sheffield for the 2023/24 academic year, 5,806 – or 88.7 per cent – got a place at their first choice. And 96.4 per cent got a place in at least one school in their top three choices.

1 . The hardest secondary schools to get into for 2023/24 academic year These were the Sheffield schools that turned down the most children who put them as a first choice ahead of the new school year this September. Photo: Adobe, National Worth, Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . #1 - Mercia School Mercia School was the hardest Sheffield secondary school to get into for the upcoming 2023/24 academic year. The 'Outstanding' school offered all 180 of its places to children who had them as a first choice - and turned down 107 children who put them as their top choice. It means just two-thirds of children who put Mercia as their top choice got in for September. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . #2 - All Saints Catholic High School The second most exclusive secondary school in Sheffield for 2023/24 is the 'Good' rated All Saints Catholic High School. Out of 281 children who had it as their first choice, All Saints turned down 84 of them. It means three out of 10 pupils who had All Saints as their top choice were turned away. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . #3 - Handsworth Grange Community Sports College The third most exclusive secondary school in Sheffield for 2023/24 is the 'Requires Improvement' rated Handsworth Grange Community Sports College. Out of 260 children who had it as their first choice, Handsworth Grange turned down 63 of them. It means one in four pupils who had Handsworth Grange as their top choice were turned away. Photo: Google Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3