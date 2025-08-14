The Sheffield College A-level results day: 'Issue resolved' after email bug kept students from getting grades
It is understood the college, which is one of the largest educators in the city, made changes to its email system in the last two days which caused havoc for A-level students this morning.
Parents contacted The Star today reporting they were unable to phone the college on their landline numbers and emails were down.
At 9:04am today, the college replied to a complaint on its Facebook page to say: “We have spoken to our exams team. The issue has now been resolved and results are now on the way out. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.
“Every student expecting results should have received them by now. If you have not received them yet or are having any issues, please contact [email protected].”
A spokesperson told The Star: “We had a small technical error which has now been resolved.
“Due to the number of students we have, we can't guarantee that everyone will receive their results at a set time.
“That's why, in our communications to students, we advise that results will be sent from 8am rather than at 8am. In our communications we also advise students who are having issues to please contact us at [email protected].
One parent wrote to The Star at 8:33am to say: “You might be interested to know that Sheffield College haven’t yet been able to release the A level results.
“There’s no way to phone, oh and they have changed their email system 48 hours before the results were due.
“Results should have been out at 8:00 and the delay means students are not able to go through clearing.
“This is coming from a parent who daughter has got into her university of choice but a lot of her friends are in limbo. It’s disgraceful.
“They now don’t know when the emails will be released and they are not giving tutors authority to release grades.”
The Sheffield College has been contacted for a comment.