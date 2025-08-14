School and college leavers are waking up to their long-awaited A-level results, with more than a quarter of entries expected to score the top grades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students across England , Wales and Northern Ireland are receiving grades to help them decide whether to progress to university, an apprenticeship or work.

A-level students are gearing up to receive their A-level results today (Photo: Stock image) | Simon Hulme

Last year, 27.8 per cent of UK A-level entries were awarded an A or A* grade - the highest proportion outside the pandemic-affected years of 2020-22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in top A-level grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

In 2019 - the last year that summer exams were taken before the Covid-19 pandemic - 25.4 per cent of UK A-level entries were awarded top grades.

Leaders in the education sector have warned of the possible continuation of "stark" divides in A-level results between different regions across the country because of the legacy of the pandemic and socio-economic factors.

The Education Secretary has said she will not "stand by and accept the entrenched inequalities" that blight the life chances of many young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government's plans for turning around the attainment gap between white working class children and their peers is due to be set out in the autumn.

Students who are receiving their A-level and level 3 vocational and technical qualification results were in Year 8 when schools closed because of the pandemic.

This cohort of school and college leavers received their GCSE results in 2023 - the first year that grading was returned to pre-pandemic levels in England .

In Wales and Northern Ireland , exam regulators returned to pre-pandemic grading in 2024 - a year later than in England .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pepe Di 'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said A-level grades have returned to a "consistent standard" since the pandemic and he would expect that to "broadly continue" this year.

But Mr Di'Iasio told the PA news agency: "Unfortunately, we also expect to see the continuation of persistent inequities in terms of performance gaps between different regions and students.

"This is a product of longstanding socio-economic factors which require a much more concerted society-wide effort to fix."

He added: "The legacy of Covid is part of this picture, with the disruption caused by the pandemic likely to have had the greatest impact on students from disadvantaged homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Schools and colleges have put huge efforts into supporting these young people, but without sufficient Government action to help them, and in the face of an extremely difficult situation caused by funding and teacher shortages.

"The current Government has made the right noises but unfortunately this has so far not been matched by the improved investment in education which is so clearly required."

Lee Elliot Major , professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter , said: "We must brace ourselves for stark divides in A-level results this year - not only between state and private schools, but also between London and other regions such as the South West and North East.

"In recent years, the gap in top grades - As and A*s, the passports to the most selective universities - has grown alarmingly, undermining efforts to widen access.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These inequities are being driven by a toxic mix of the cost-of-living crisis, rising poverty, persistent school absence, and the long shadow of Covid.

"Unless we act, we risk locking in generational divides that will shape life chances for decades, with all our social mobility indicators now flashing red."

For many students, receiving their exam results on Thursday will also bring confirmation of university places.

Last week, Jo Saxton , head of Ucas, suggested a record number of 18-year-olds could be successful in securing their first-choice university on results day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British universities are keen to recruit UK students because there is more "uncertainty" around international students, she suggested.

On the day before A-level results day, a PA sample of 129 of the UK's largest higher education providers showed there were 22,518 courses with vacancies for undergraduate students living in England on the Ucas clearing site - which matches applicants to university places yet to be filled.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 18 of the 24 Russell Group universities, which represent some of the most selective UK institutions, had vacancies on courses for English residents - a total of 3,492 courses between them.

Clearing is available to students who do not meet the conditions of their offer on A-level results day, as well as those who did not receive any offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But prospective students who have changed their mind about what or where they wish to study, and also those who have applied outside the normal application window, can also use clearing.

In England , T-level results will also be received by students on Thursday.

Speaking on A-level results day, Ms Phillipson said: "Every young person should have the opportunity to achieve and thrive.

"This Government won't stand by and accept the entrenched inequalities that continue to blight the life chances of too many young people, especially those from white working class backgrounds who have long been overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're already taking decisive action and making encouraging progress."

She added: "Today is a time for celebration as young people up and down the country collect their exam results.

"Whether A-levels, T-levels or technical and vocational qualifications, I wish everyone the very best of luck, and offer my heartfelt thanks to the fantastic teachers, staff and parents who've supported them to this milestone."

Kevin Latham , research and policy manager at the Sutton Trust social mobility charity, told PA: "Year 8 is a crucial time in educational and social development, and the effects of school closures during lockdown are ongoing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he would be "surprised" if there is significant improvement in attainment gaps between the South East and North East of England .

"By the time students get to their A-levels, years of disadvantage are already baked in for pupils in areas of high deprivation," Mr Latham said.

Sir Ian Bauckham , chief regulator at Ofqual, England's exams regulator, said: "Ahead of students receiving their results we would like to recognise the valuable contributions made by their teachers who have put so much work into getting students to this important day.

"Exam results can change people's lives, and underpinning these defining moments is a well-regulated system of widely recognised and valued assessments and qualifications."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland has a different qualification system and students received their results on Tuesday last week.

Figures released by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) showed that 78.4 per cent of those sitting National 5 exams passed with grades A to C - up from 77.2 per cent last year.

For Highers, 75.9 per cent passed with the top bands, up from 74.9% last year, and for Advanced Highers 76.7 per cent of students achieved A to C grades, up from 75.3 per cent last year.