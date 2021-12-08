Tens of thousands of Sheffield children to benefit from Christmas holidays free meal vouchers

The vouchers, which will be available from this week, are free and are being provided by Sheffield City Council.

The vouchers are for families with children that are eligible for benefit related free school meals and families who claim income assessed Early Years Support (2-4yr olds).

Young people leaving their care setting (Care Leavers) are also eligible, meaning 29,000 children across Sheffield will receive vital support this winter.

Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox.

Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council said: “With the rising cost of food and energy and an uncertain winter ahead, we must continue to support vulnerable families, so I’m pleased to be able to continue this important voucher scheme.

"I hope it alleviates some of the worries families may have had about how they were going to put enough food on the table and keep their house sufficiently warm during Christmas time when finances are often stretched further than normal.

“I’d like to remind anyone who is facing financial hardship or is struggling with debt that the council has lots of different support available. Please get in touch if you need to and find out what support is available to you, we are here to help.”

The vouchers will be funded through the government’s Household Support Fund set up in October 2021 to help local council’s directly help those who need it most.