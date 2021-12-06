The state schools Silverdale and Tapton, and the private schools Sheffield Girls’ High and Birkdale, are all listed among the top performing schools in the north, as revealed in Parent Power, The Sunday Times Schools Guide 2022, along with Oughtibridge Primary School.

The 29th edition of Parent Power identifies the highest-achieving schools in the UK, ranked by their examination results from 2017-19.

Its list of the top 10 independent secondary schools in the north puts Sheffield High School for Girls, at Broomhall, as the fifth best in the region and 150th nationally on the basis of a 73.7 per cent A level pass rate at grades A*-B and a 68 per cent GCSE pass rate at grades A*/A/9/8/7.

Sheffield Girls High School. Five Sheffeld Schools have been named among the best in the north.

Birkdale was rated 10th in the north and 215th nationally on the basis of a 68.7 per cent A level pass rate at grades A*-B and a 56.4 per cent GCSE pass rate at grades A*/A/9/8/7.

For state schools, Silverdale was rated sixth in the north and 168th nationally, on the basis of a 68.5 per cent A level pass rate at grades A*-B and a 35.2 per cent GCSE pass rate at grades A*/A/9/8/7.

Tapton was rated ninth in the north and 181st nationally, on the basis of a 66.0 per cent A level pass rate at grades A*-B and a 35.0 per cent GCSE pass rate at grades A*/A/9/8/7.

Oughtibridge Primary School was rated ninth best primary in the north, 297th nationally, on the basis of pupils performance in assessments in reading (108.3), grammar (111.7) and Maths (109.3)

Oughtibridge headteacher Jim Dugmore said he was ‘over the moon’ at the school being on the list, and said it was down to the work of pupils, staff, parents and governors.

"The past couple of years have been difficult for everyone, its great to get this sort of recognition,” he said.

"For us it is about every child reaching their potential and making sure they’re ready for secondary school. I think we’re a happy school, too.”

Tapton and Silverdale were contacted for comment.

Peter Harris, headmaster of Birkdale School, said: “I’m always delighted to see our hard work and achievements recognised, especially after two years of disruption. Birkdale believes a great education should be innovative, exciting, challenging and stimulating and, for us, it is not just about academic success but developing young people who are resilient and ready for the world beyond school. I thank everyone – pupils, parents and staff – who help to make that happen every day.”

Nina Gunson, headteacher at Sheffield High School for Girls, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be placed in the top five independent secondary schools in the north and feel incredibly proud to see the extraordinary efforts of our pupils and staff reflected in this way.