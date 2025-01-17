Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield secondary school has waited 12 years to cement its place as one of the best in the city.

It has been over a decade since Tapton School, in Darwin Lane, was last visited by Ofsted, when it was awarded ‘outstanding’ in all areas in 2012.

Tapton School, in Darwin Lane, has been rated 'Outstanding' in all areas by Ofsted after a 12 year wait, cementing it as one of the best schools in Sheffield. | Dean Atkins

Now, the school’s latest inspection report is finally out - and it seems they had nothing to worry about.

Tapton has again been rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas in a glowing report by the education watchdog.

It makes it the third secondary school in Sheffield to earn the grading under new rules by Ofsted, the others being Mercia School and King Ecgbert.

The report published on January 13 reads: “Tapton is a school where pupils and staff are restless in their pursuit of excellence.

“Pupils excel at Tapton. They are polite, conscientious and achieve highly.

Handout photo. Tapton School's pupils were praised as "restless in their pursuit of excellence" who are "polite, conscientious and achieve highly." | Tapton School

“The school’s sixth-form students are its most mature and aware members. They support, guide and mentor younger pupils.

“The vast majority of pupils hardly ever fail to meet the high standards set. Staff and pupils alike show respect, kindness and tolerance.”

The school’s emphasis on reading was particular praised. Sixth-form pupils were called “well read,” and inspectors wrote with a flourish: “A reading book is never far from the hand of a Tapton pupil.”

It continues: “Teachers’ superb subject knowledge helps to ensure consistently high-quality teaching.

“The school’s ‘Tapton Seven’ values underpin learning across the school. Kindness, hard work and responsibility are examples of these values. Pupils approach their learning with great enthusiasm. Staff embrace this.”

It comes after Tapton’s pupils achieved the third highest GCSE grades in Sheffield in 2024.

After earning ‘outstanding’ in 2012, Tapton was exempt from inspections under previous rules. Then, when this method was changed in 2020, they waited another four years to prove they deserve the top-shelf grades. They are only one of three secondary schools to do this under the new rules.

Headteacher Kathryn Rhodes praised pupils and said: “This inspection was a long time coming – we waited four years for Ofsted to call and we’re thrilled with the result. It is the culminative of years of hard work and is a huge team effort. Every student and member of staff has played a part in this.

“As an English teacher, I have always been passionate about how reading can change lives – the fact that our commitment to reading shines in the report is particularly great.

“One of the most common misconceptions people have about Tapton is that we’re all about results. We do care about results, as we know they open doors to exciting opportunities, but the most important thing to us is that students leave our school as confident and kind individuals who can contribute positively to society.

“As the report says, we genuinely are restless in the pursuit of excellence. We’re certainly not resting on our laurels. We’ll keep listening to feedback in all its forms and working hard to sustain excellence.”