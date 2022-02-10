A picket line made up of more than 100 people formed outside Sheffield High School for Girls today (February 10) in opposition of a decision by the academy’s trust to leave the Teachers’ Pension Scheme.

Teachers were supported by their sixth form students holding banners at the junction of Glossop Road and Newbould Lane. Passing vehicles honked theirs horns as chants were led by a member of staff with a megaphone.

A walkout by National Education Union members was also seen at 22 other schools across England under the Girls’ Day School Trust (GDST), which has moved to pull out of the TPS.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passing motorists honked their horns as teachers waved banners and chanted over a megaphone.

Sheffield district secretary of the NEU Toby Mallinson said axing the scheme in favour of a private alternative would leave teachers ‘20 per cent worse’ in annual payouts, and claimed the trust was planning a ‘fire and rehire’ approach to enforce the new contracts.

Speaking at the picket line, Mr Mallinson said: “This is a matter of trust. When employers threaten to fire and rehire their staff it undermines the trust between them and their employees.

"The decision by the trust to press ahead with these proposals is deeply damaging to morale and confidence in their leadership.

Toby Mallinson, joint Sheffield district secretary, said leaving the Teachers' Pensions Scheme would leave staff "at least 20 per cent off".

"There are a lot of teachers here today who want to stand up for their side.”

The union also claims the cuts are to fund capital expenditure bills “at the expense of their teachers and leaders.”

Further strike action is planned at the private Broomhall school, included two walk outs on February 23 and 24 and a further three days on March 1, 2 and 3.

The mass walkout marks the first strike action in the GDST’s 149-year history.

Teachers were joined by sixth formers outside Sheffield High School for Girls to protest over a pensions dispute.

The Star understands teachers were told in a mass email by top staff at GDST to ‘be mindful of their reputation’ if they planned to talk to the press or post about the strike on social media.

One teacher, who asked not to be named, said: “We here today because we value our pensions. It’s so personal when they say they will take your pension and give us one that isn’t superior.

"The trust has a big capital spending project on the way. We know their accounts are healthy enough to afford it.

"We teach our girls that it’s important to stand up and have your voice heard.”

GDST’s CEO Cheryl Giovannoni said the withdrawal from the scheme comes after a 43 per cent increase in employer contributions enacted by the Government in 2019.

The trust intends to replace it with a private scheme and a final decision will be made in the last week of February, she added.

“Sadly, the increase to the TPS employer costs (Teachers’ Pension Scheme) has had a severe impact on our expenditure and has put us in a very difficult position,” she said.

"We care deeply about our teachers and would not have put forward these proposals unless we felt they were absolutely necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the GDST family of schools.