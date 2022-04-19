Sheffield's most undersubscribed schools as council reveals 2022 primary school places allocations

Sheffield Council has revealed the city’s primary schools admissions information for this year – with most pupils being allocated a place at the school they had hoped for.

But the information also reveals the schools that are most undersubscribed – with one school having more than 40 places unfilled after today’s allocations.

Today we reveal the 14 schools which were the most undersubscribed, according to today’s figures, meaning they have spare places.

Around 50 city schools are full or oversubscribed.

In Sheffield, based on the position on the national allocation date of April 19, 2022, 92.98 per cent (5,508) got their first choice of school

In addition, 4.14 per cent (245), have been sent to their second choice.

Another 1.35 per cent (80) were given a place at their third preference; and 1.53 per cent were offered a school which was not one of their three choices.

First preferences are higher than in 2021. Overall 98.47 per cent of pupils were allocated one of their three preferences, which is slightly higher than the 98.1 offered one of their preferred schools in 2021, representing a continuing positive picture.

1. Shortbrook Primary School Shortbrook Primary School - 41 places available

2. Birley Primary Academy Birley Primary Academy - 36 places

3. Pipworth Community Primary School Pipworth Community Primary School - 34 places available

4. Whiteways Primary Schoo Whiteways Primary School - 32 places available