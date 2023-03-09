Both Sheffield UTCs will be closing early today as they join a number of schools across the city in shutting their doors due to adverse weather. UTC Sheffield City Centre and UTC Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park (OLP) will be closing at 1.40pm.
Mosborough Primary School as also revealed they will be closing at 1.15pm.
The full list of closed/closing schools is:
- UTC Sheffield City Centre (closing at 1.40pm)
- UTC Sheffield OLP (closing at 1.40pm)
- Reignhead Primary School (closing at 1.15pm)
- Southey Green Primary School and Nurseries
- Westways Primary School
- Arbourthorne Community Primary School
- Phillimore Primary School
- Shooters Grove
- Mercia School (students being allowed to leave in a staggered format at 30 minute intervals, starting with Year 11 at 12.15pm)
- Brightside Infants Nursery School (closing at 1.15pm)
- Porter Croft Primary School
- Meadowhead School
- King Edward VII School (Currently closing – students instructed to only head for home if they can do so safely)
- Aston Academy
- High Storrs School
- Tapton School
- Silverdale School
- All Saints Catholic High School
- Notre Dame Catholic High School
- Bents Green
- Stocksbridge Nursery Infant School
- Stocksbridge Junior School
- Archdale School
- Talbot Specialist School