The international student community in Sheffield boosted the local economy by £273m, a new report has shown.

The report, published by Universities UK International (UUKi), the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) and Kaplan International Pathways in collaboration with London Economics, revealed the net impact of the 2021/22 cohort of international students in Sheffield Central was the third-highest in the country.

The £273million boost to the constituency trailed only Glasgow Central and Holborn and St Pancras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Koen Lamberts, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: “International students are a vital part of our University community. They bring a real vibrancy to our campus, sharing knowledge, perspectives and experiences that enhance the education of all our students.

Nearly 3,000 international students enrolled at Sheffield University and Sheffield Hallam University in the 2021/22 academic year.

“We are very proud of the contribution international students make to our city - not only economically, but through volunteering and supporting local charities and organisations. When they graduate, they go on to be fantastic ambassadors for Sheffield and for the UK, strengthening our links with countries around the globe.”

There were 2,915 first year international students in Sheffield Central studying at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University. Across the entirity of Yorkshire and the Humber, international students contributed an average of £54million per parliamentary constituency, which is also the third-highest in the UK.

In the UK overall, international students contributed a huge £41.9 billion to the UK economy. The data in the report revealed international students benefit to the UK economy significantly outweighs the cost, with a £37.4billion net benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Blomfield, Sheffield Central MP and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on International Students, said: “The benefits of international students living and studying in Sheffield are clear.

“Not only do they help to create jobs and support Sheffield’s shops, businesses and restaurants, they enhance the education and experiences of all students, contribute to vital research and add to the cultural vibrancy of our city. I’m proud that students from across the world choose to study in Sheffield and I know that our city will continue to welcome them.”

Outside of London, more international students chose to study in Yorkshire and the Humber than any other region, with 31,360 first year students enrolling to these universities.

Anna Fedotova, International and Community Officer 2022/23 at the University of Sheffield Students' Union, said: “Having a diverse, international, and vibrant campus which we can celebrate, brings with it so many benefits outside of the economic sphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Higher education in the UK attracts students from all over the world, and welcoming international students should remain a priority that paves the way to a deeper and more compassionate understanding of multiple worldviews and cultures. This is something we see every day in our Sheffield student community, and I hope this can continue to grow.”