Here is your guide to study at The University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University this year:

University Reputation and Ranking:

University of Sheffield: The University is a member of the Russell Group of leading UK research universities, and offers one of the best student experiences in the UK.

Freshers Guide 2022.

They have a global reputation for excellence and are 'socially responsible’, ‘environmentally aware’, and ‘committed to sustainability’. On their website, the university says “This is a university with a strong sense of purpose. Take advantage of everything it has to offer and you won’t just graduate with honours – you’ll graduate with insight, skills and experience that set you apart.”

Rankings for the university include a top 100 university in the 2023 QS World University Rankings, a number 1 Students' Union in the UK by the Whatuni Student Choice Awards 2022, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and are top 50 in the most international universities rankings by the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings (Click here for more).

Sheffield Hallam University: The university is one of the UK’s largest and most diverse universities with a community of more than 30,000 students, 4,000 staff and more than 280,000 alumni around the world.

University of Sheffield.

They are committed to applied learning and teaching means. They are one of the biggest trainers of healthcare staff for the NHS in the country, train around 1,000 teachers a year with around 600 entering the workforce each year, and has the largest modern business school in the country, with more than 7,000 students from 100 countries, studying at five locations around the globe (Click here for more).

On their website, the university says “We provide our students with a curriculum designed for collaboration and cross-disciplinary learning, courses which are designed with industry experts, embedded work experience opportunities, digital skills pathways, and placement years. This includes a guarantee that all of our students will gain a placement during their degree through our award-winning Highly Skilled Employability strategy.”

Where will I be staying?:

Sheffield Hallam University.

University of Sheffield: Most freshers live at accommodation complexes owned and managed by Sheffield University, the biggest being the Endcliffe and Ranmoor student villages. Around 20 minutes walk from the main University campus, Ranmoor/Endcliffe is close to some of Sheffield’s trendiest areas and has numerous on-site facilities such as a Village Store, The Edge Hub, The Edge Bar, Launderette and a Residences Fitness Suite.

Ranmoor/Endcliffe is the biggest student community in Sheffield, with 4,500 students living in a safe and friendly environment.

Sheffield Hallam University: Applying for accommodation at Sheffield Hallam gives you the benefit of a choice of 15 different properties, varying in price and facilities, all within walking distance of both campuses, no hidden costs with bills fully inclusive, a guaranteed room offer in one of the halls with other Hallam students, and access to various support services both in halls of residence and from the University.

Halls of residence for the university are all located in and around the city centre, and include the Central Quay, LIV Student, and The Anvil (Click here for more).

When is Freshers Week?

University of Sheffield: Freshers week begins on Monday 19 September and lasts through the week until Monday 26 September.

There’s plenty of choice with the round-up of the best student nights in the city, as well as a range of fairs, activities, sports stalls and opportunities to learn about volunteering and jobs while you’re at university.

Head to the student union for the most up-to-date information and tickets for Freshers Week events.

Sheffield Hallam University: Freshers week begins on Monday 19 September and lasts through the week until Monday 26 September.

Sheffield Hallam’s Freshers Week, also known as Welcome Week, is always jam-packed with events, markets, freebies, and more. It usually includes the Hallam Square Takeover.

The takeover is a ‘one stop shop for getting to know everything about student life in Sheffield, including meeting your Sheffield Student Union team, finding out about societies, events, volunteering and getting to know what’s available to you at Sheffield Hallam’s Student Advice Centre’.

What is student life like at Universities in Sheffield?:

University of Sheffield: The university has first rate entertainment and social life, and the students’ union, one of the nation’s best, is incredibly effective at representing students, offering support and delivering services.

When away from your studies, the university offers a wide range of activities and sports, including over 400 societies and sports clubs.

The £20 Million student union is brilliant for student life with great cafes, bars and nights out. The Union offers a mix of live music, comedy, talks, film screenings and nights out, or you can just take time out in the Students’ Union building (Click here for more).

Sheffield Hallam University: At the university, there are 'tons’ of opportunities when away from your studies for your student life, from ‘your student community, through activities, sports, volunteering and your Students' Union’. Plus there's plenty of support at the university to help you study and enjoy your time.

They also run 35 social sport sessions over 18 sports and have over 30 sports clubs for students to indulge in. They also offer Hallam Active, which gives access to both of their gyms, your own personal trainer, and over 80 classes a week in everything from aerobics to Zumba.