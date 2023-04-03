4 . Chapeltown Academy - C+ (possibly an error)

Chapeltown Academy, in Nether Lane, was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its last inspection in September 2018. In the data, the average point score per A Level equated to a C+, but this could be an error, as it does not reflect the results they received and the Gov data has gaps in it. A brilliant 90 per cent of their 78 pupil cohort progressed into higher education. Further, a third of their cohort went to a Russell Group universities and three per cent went to Oxbridge. The Star is making enquiries how the data arrived at 'C+'. Photo: Andrew Roe