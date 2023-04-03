News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield sixth forms: A Level results graded including how many pupils make it to university

The Government has ‘graded’ many of Sheffield’s sixth forms on their A Level results and how many of their students progress past school.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 09:25 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 09:26 BST

New data by the Department of Education has marked the scores for the Steel City’s colleges and sixth forms based on the average A Level results. The Government standardises how A Level results progress using scores – but, because these are quite difficult to interpret, this is also represented in the form of a grade from A+ to G.

To accompany the data, The Star has also found how many of each college’s students progressed into university, Russell Group universities and Oxbridge.

Some colleges are missing from the data, such as Birkdale School and Sheffield High School. The Star is making enquiries to find these figures and will update this article when it is available.

The Department for Education has graded Sheffield's sixth form and colleges on their A Level results as where their' student progressed to after school.

The Department for Education has graded Sheffield's sixth form and colleges on their A Level results as where their' student progressed to after school.

UTC Sheffield City Centre, in Matilda Street, maintained its Good rating when it was visited in January 2020, where inspectors noted pupils choose the school because they want to be engineers or digital designers, which "the school understands its specialist character very well." In the data, the average A Level point score equated to a D+, with 54 per cent of its 79 student cohort, progressing past school, but only 39 per cent into university. However, it also got more pupils into apprenticeships than any other - 11 per cent.

UTC Sheffield City Centre, in Matilda Street, maintained its Good rating when it was visited in January 2020, where inspectors noted pupils choose the school because they want to be engineers or digital designers, which "the school understands its specialist character very well." In the data, the average A Level point score equated to a D+, with 54 per cent of its 79 student cohort, progressing past school, but only 39 per cent into university. However, it also got more pupils into apprenticeships than any other - 11 per cent.

Forge Valley School, in Wood Lane, was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its last inspection in May 2019. The Government data says the average point score per A Level equated to a C+, with 73 per cent of its 86 pupil cohort progressing, almost exclusively to higher education. 15 per cent went to Russell Group universities.

Forge Valley School, in Wood Lane, was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its last inspection in May 2019. The Government data says the average point score per A Level equated to a C+, with 73 per cent of its 86 pupil cohort progressing, almost exclusively to higher education. 15 per cent went to Russell Group universities.

Chapeltown Academy, in Nether Lane, was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its last inspection in September 2018. In the data, the average point score per A Level equated to a C+, but this could be an error, as it does not reflect the results they received and the Gov data has gaps in it. A brilliant 90 per cent of their 78 pupil cohort progressed into higher education. Further, a third of their cohort went to a Russell Group universities and three per cent went to Oxbridge. The Star is making enquiries how the data arrived at 'C+'.

Chapeltown Academy, in Nether Lane, was upgraded from Requires Improvement to Good at its last inspection in September 2018. In the data, the average point score per A Level equated to a C+, but this could be an error, as it does not reflect the results they received and the Gov data has gaps in it. A brilliant 90 per cent of their 78 pupil cohort progressed into higher education. Further, a third of their cohort went to a Russell Group universities and three per cent went to Oxbridge. The Star is making enquiries how the data arrived at 'C+'.

