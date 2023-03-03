The results are in – these were the hardest secondary schools for Sheffield’s Y7 students to get a place at for 2023.

This week (March 1), Steel City pupils and their parents were told which of their three preferences they will be going to for the new academic year this September.

Now, the latest data shows which of Sheffield’s ‘big schools’ offering places for Y7 had to refuse the most applicants, making them the hardest to get into for 2023.

None of Sheffield’s secondary schools listed here had to turn away more children than they have seats in the classroom, in comparison to primary schools, which each year can often have up to three children vying for every seat in the classroom.

A school’s oversubscription rate is determined by how many children it had to turn away in comparison to the number of places it had to offer.

Statistically, the most oversubscribed secondary school in Sheffield was once again Mercia School, in Millhouses, which had to turn away 137 pupils while filling its 180 places. This also means Mercia has one of the smallest intakes in the city. The only school with a smaller Y7 cohort is Oasis Academy Don Valley, who will welcome 160 new students this September.

Comparatively, King Edward VII School had to turn away 107 pupils while filling its 240 places, making it the second most oversubscribed while having a larger cohort.

For the list of which schools in the city are the most oversubscribed, see our gallery below.

Not on our list below are Stocksbridge, Birley, Ecclesfield and Bradfield schools, which it is understood are undersubscribed this year, in that they are starting this year with places still available in their classrooms.

Also not listed here are All Saints and Notre Dame Catholic schools, which the city council could not provide the data for. The Star has contacted both schools and will update the data below when it is available.

Sheffield City Council says 96 per cent of students this academic year received a place at one of their three preferred schools, and 88 percent received their first preference.

1 . Group of students walking in school File image. The newest figures are in and reveal which of Sheffield's secondary schools were the hardest to get into ahead of the academic year for September 2023.

2 . Mercia School, Millhouses Mercia School is - once again - the most oversubscribed school in Sheffield for 2023. It turned away 137 students to fill its 180 places. This also means Mercia has the second smallest intake in the city.

3 . King Edward School VII After a troubling few months for King Edward VII - which was downgraded from Good to 'Inadequate' over a dispute between Ofsted and its leadership - the school remains the second most oversubscribed in the city, and had to turn away 107 pupils while filling its 240 places.

4 . Tapton School Tapton School is the third most oversubscribed school in Sheffield, and turned away 109 pupils while filling its 268 places.