New figures show the secondary schools in Sheffield where pupils are making the most progress between the time they join and Key Stage 4, when they sit their GCSEs

Sheffield schools: The secondary schools with best Progress 8 scores based on KS4 results including GCSEs

The Sheffield schools where pupils are making the best progress based on their Key Stage 4 results including GCSEs have been revealed.

By Robert Cumber
35 minutes ago

All secondary schools are awarded a Progress 8 score based on the improvement made by students there between Key Stage 2 at the end of primary school and Key Stage 4, when they sit their GCSEs and other exams. A positive score means they are making better than average progress compared with schools nationally, with a negative rating indicating the opposite.

The Government believes this ‘value added’ points system is a fairer reflection of a school’s performance than raw grades which fail to take into account what level pupils were at when they started their secondary school education. Below are the Sheffield schools with the best Progress 8 scores based on provisional data published on October 20 this year. Some schools do not have a Progress 8 score as they have not been open long enough for this to be applicable.

1. Silverdale School

Silverdale School in Sheffield had a Progress 8 score of +0.73 based on Key Stage 4 results including GCSEs for the 2021/22 academic year, meaning pupils there are making better progress than on average at secondary schools nationally

Photo: Scott Merrylees - October 2014

2. Tapton School

Tapton School in Sheffield had a Progress 8 score of +0.6 based on Key Stage 4 results including GCSEs for the 2021/22 academic year, meaning pupils there are making better progress than on average at secondary schools nationally

Photo: Google

3. Notre Dame High School

Notre Dame High School in Sheffield had a Progress 8 score of +0.52 based on Key Stage 4 results including GCSEs for the 2021/22 academic year, meaning pupils there are making better progress than on average at secondary schools nationally

Photo: Alastair Ulke

4. King Ecgbert School

King Ecgbert School in Sheffield had a Progress 8 score of +0.39 based on Key Stage 4 results including GCSEs for the 2021/22 academic year, meaning pupils there are making better progress than on average at secondary schools nationally

Photo: Marie Caley

