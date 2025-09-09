As Ofsted changed regulations and are no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

Secondary schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)

Attainment 8 scores (5 points)

Progress 8 score (5 points)

Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)

Comparison with local authority (4 points)

Pupil destinations (5 points)

Entries options (3 points)

Oversubscribed schools (3 points)

Class size (3 points)

Truancy (3 points)

An accumulative score is then used to identify a rating, ranging from ‘very good’, to ‘good’, ‘fair’, ‘below average’ and ‘poor.

This data has been used to create a ranking list of the top 100 schools, with one in Sheffield taking one of the top spots.

High Storrs School was ranked third in the country, acquiring a perfect score of 40/40 in the national publication’s league table.

So we’ve gone through the rest of the data published to find how 20 secondary schools in the city faired.

Find the full list below.

High Storrs School High Storrs School chopped the charts not only in Sheffield, but nationally. The Telegraph ranked it as third best in the country, handing a rating of 'very good' with a perfect score of 40/40.

Silverdale School Silverdale was rated 'very good' in the Telegraph's table, scoring 35/40.

Notre Dame High School Scoring 35/40, Notre Dame was rated as 'very good' in the Telegraph's league table.