As Ofsted changed regulations and are no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.
Secondary schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.
Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Entries options (3 points)
- Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
An accumulative score is then used to identify a rating, ranging from ‘very good’, to ‘good’, ‘fair’, ‘below average’ and ‘poor.
This data has been used to create a ranking list of the top 100 schools, with one in Sheffield taking one of the top spots.
High Storrs School was ranked third in the country, acquiring a perfect score of 40/40 in the national publication’s league table.
So we’ve gone through the rest of the data published to find how 20 secondary schools in the city faired.
Find the full list below.